Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / MCD removes over 126,000 posters, banners & flags ahead of Delhi polls

MCD removes over 126,000 posters, banners & flags ahead of Delhi polls

As per an official statement from the MCD, a total of 126,186 posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags were removed

Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD

As per an official statement from the MCD, a total of 126,186 posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags were removed. | File Photo

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In view of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed after announcement of the assembly election in the national capital on Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said that it removed a total of 126,000 of political advertisement including posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags from 12 zones of the city.

As per an official statement from the MCD, a total of 126,186 posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags were removed. This includes 13, 496 hoardings, 103,687 banners, 1158 signage and 7845 flags.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

 

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, and BJP secured eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tax, income tax, audit, tax terror

Delhi polls: I-T dept sets up control room to monitor unaccounted wealth

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

CM Atishi writes to CEC again over alleged voter deletion in New Delhi seat

Congress, Congress flag

Cong promises Rs 25 lakh health cover with 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' for Delhi

BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri with . party in-charge of northwest Delhi unit Yogendra Chandolia addresses the press conference on filing a complaint AAP leaders at anti corruption bureau office, at Delhi BJP office (Photo: ANI)

BJP mulling replacing Bidhuri with woman leader for Kalkaji constituency

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Difficult to define a freebie, our 'hands tied': CEC Rajiv Kumar

Topics : Model Code of Conduct MCD AAP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon