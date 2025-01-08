Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: I-T dept sets up control room to monitor unaccounted wealth

Delhi polls: I-T dept sets up control room to monitor unaccounted wealth

The directorate has opened a 24x7 Control Room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and also issued a toll-free number 1800111309 where any person can communicate with & give any information to the department

tax, income tax, audit, tax terror

The control room shall be functional during the entire period of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi, i.e., till the elections are over. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income-Tax Department on Wednesday said it has set up a 24x7 control room to keep a vigil on movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables to ensure clean and fair Delhi assembly elections.

The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi, has made several arrangements to keep a vigil on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables, likely/suspected to be used for electoral purposes, during the Model Code of Conduct within the NCT of Delhi, the finance ministry said in a statement. 

The directorate has opened a 24x7 Control Room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and has also issued a toll-free number 1800111309 where any person can communicate with and give any information to the Income Tax Department regarding suspicious movement/ distribution of cash, bullion, precious metals, etc, within the NCT of Delhi, in connection with the Delhi Assembly elections.

 

The voting for Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5 and counting will take place on February 8.

Residents can contact the toll-free number, and callers to the control room need not disclose any personal details, such as name or other details of identity, the statement said.

The identity of the informant shall be kept secret, the statement added.

The control room shall be functional during the entire period of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi, i.e., till the elections are over.

More From This Section

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Difficult to define a freebie, our 'hands tied': CEC Rajiv Kumar

AI takes over Delhi poll campaign

Delhi Assembly polls: Govt issues MCC directives for Feb 5 elections

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Govt cancelled allotment of CM house: Atishi's charge before Delhi polls

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

45 mn VVPAT slips counted, not a single discrepancy found: CEC Kumar

election commssion, Election Commissioners

Delhi Assembly election dates announced: Voting on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Income Tax department wealth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon