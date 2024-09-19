Business Standard
Jammu-Kashmir elections: Prime Minister Modi criticised Congress at a rally in Katra, claiming they compromise culture for votes. He also attacked Rahul Gandhi for his recent US visit

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that the Opposition party is willing to “compromise with the culture and heritage for the sake of some votes.” He made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra, the home to Hindu Goddess Vaishno Devi's famous temple.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his recent US trip, Modi said: “Recently, the heir of Congress' royal family went to foreign and said that Indian Gods and Goddesses are not Gods. In India, Gods and Goddesses are worshipped in every village, but Congress doesn't consider them as Gods…”
The PM's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes amid the Assembly election season in the Union territory. The first phase of polls, which commenced on Wednesday, will be held in two more phases on September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

First elections since Article 370 revoked

These elections are the first since Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped and the erstwhile state was turned into a Union territory. The last Assembly elections in J-K were held in 2014. The polls will serve as a crucial litmus test for Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reflecting the public's acceptance of their policies for the region.

If the saffron party wins the polls, it is expected to give them an edge in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, cementing their position as promoter of stability and peace and having a tough stance on national security - an area where they allege that the Congress has failed.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted the Opposition and Gandhi over the Pakistan minister’s statement on the Congress and National Conference (NC) party. He was referring to Pakistan Defence Minister Asif’s remark that their government and Congress-NC alliance in J-K were on the same page about Article 370.

While the Farooq Abdullah-led NC has promised to restore the Article 370 status of J-K, the Congress manifesto was silent on the issue.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

