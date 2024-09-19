Business Standard
J-K youth becoming empowered under Modi government: PM in Srinagar

PM Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

Representative Image: PM said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has vastly changed over the last five years. (Photo: BJP)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment.
Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here, Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
"The youth of my Jammu and Kashmir is no more helpless. He is becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these," he said.
 
Attacking the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, Modi said these three parties and families have "trampled" democracy and 'Kashmiryat' for their own benefits.
"Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections?

"They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power," he said.
The PM said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has vastly changed over the last five years which has restored the confidence of youth in a democratic process.

"Remember the conditions in which elections were held earlier. The campaigns would stop by 6 pm. Door-to-door campaigns were impossible. The Congress, NC and PDP -- these three families were happy with it. These people used to make merry by snatching your rights," he said.
"Today, the campaign happens late in the night. Now, the people are celebrating democracy. Youth have found confidence in democracy again, they feel their vote, their democratic right, can bring change. This hope is the first step towards empowerment," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

