J-K heading for historic elections under national flag, Constitution: Shah

Amit Shah

Amit Shah is in Jammu on a two-day visit to boost the BJP's election campaign. (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly polls, which he said are the first under the national flag and the Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government.
He accused the Congress-National Conference alliance of making attempts to revive the "old system".
The NDA government will not allow the revival of terrorism, "autonomy", and injustice with any community including Gujjars, Pahari, Bakerwals and Dalits who were granted reservation by the BJP dispensation, he said.
Shah is in Jammu on a two-day visit to boost the BJP's election campaign for the three-phase assembly elections, beginning September 18.
 
He released the party's manifesto on his first day of visit on Friday and also chaired two crucial meetings with senior leaders to discuss the campaign strategy.

"The coming elections in J-K are historic because after Independence, the polls are happening the first time under our national flag and Constitution, unlike in the past practice of two flags and two constitutions. We have only one prime minister from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and he is Modi," the home told a BJP workers' rally here on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the National Conference-Congress alliance, Shah alleged they are trying to push Jammu and Kashmir into the fire of terrorism once again when the government has brought down terror incidents in the union territory by 70 percent.
"The National Conference and the Congress will never be able to form a government in J-K, be confident about it," Shah told the party workers, encouraging them to ensure the success of the BJP candidates to form the next government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

