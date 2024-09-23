Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K polls: Rich candidates galore across political spectrum, says ADR

J-K polls: Rich candidates galore across political spectrum, says ADR

The average of assets per candidate is Rs 3.65 crore. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the average asset per candidate (a total of 831 candidates) was Rs. 1.93 crore

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In its analysis of the affidavits of the 873 candidates contesting the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has noted that the “role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates”.

The average of assets per candidate is Rs 3.65 crore. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the average asset per candidate (a total of 831 candidates) was Rs 1.93 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 62 BJP candidates is Rs 9.13 crore, 56 J&K National Conference (JKNC) candidates is Rs 8.26 crore, 39 Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 8.08 crore, and 80 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have average assets of Rs 5.27 crore.
 

Top three candidates with highest declared assets are J&K Apni Party's Channapora candidate Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari (Rs 165 crore), Congress’ Central Shalteng candidate Tariq Hameed Karra (Rs 148 crore), and BJP’s Nagrota candidate Devender Singh Rana (Rs 126 crore).

According to ADR’s analysis, 152 (17 per cent) of the total candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2014 Assembly polls, 6 per cent of the total candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Only 43 (5 per cent of the total 873) women candidates are contesting in the J&K polls. In 2014, of the total 831 candidates, 29 (3.48 per cent) were women.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Will be your voice in parliament, restore statehood: Rahul Gandhi in J&K

PremiumWith the first round of Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir just concluded, the air in Srinagar's Lal Chowk is buzzing with political discussions. While most chatter revolves around the second phase of elections on Septembe

J&K startups hope for internet friendly environment post elections

Omar Abdullah,Omar,election,vote,voting

Ganderbal prestige battle for Omar Abdullah; faces tough fight from PDP

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

BJP wants to weaken unity, divide India, deceive public: Farooq Abdullah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah woos tribals of Poonch, Rajouri during campaign trail in J&K

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon