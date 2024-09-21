Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K was shut for 3,000 days, 40,000 killed under Congress-NC-PDP: Amit Shah

J-K was shut for 3,000 days, 40,000 killed under Congress-NC-PDP: Amit Shah

Jammu Kashmir elections: Home Minister Amit Shah alleges Congress, NC, and PDP were responsible for spread of terror in Jammu-Kashmir, claiming that under their governance the region was in darkness

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the Congress, National Conference (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, alleging that these three families were responsible for the spread of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.”

During an election rally in state’s Mendhar, Shah reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked for the progress of the region. He also alleged, “Congress and National Conference ruled here for 35 years, terrorism increased, 40,000 people were killed, Jammu and Kashmir remained closed for 3,000 days, it remained immersed in darkness for eight years... these families are responsible…”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Shah also accused former J-K Chief Minister and NC President Farooq Abdullah of vacationing in London when the region was under the grasp of terrorism. 

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J-K polls: Apni Party issues notice to leader for supporting Omar Abdullah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi: Amit Shah at rally in J-K

Modi, Narendra Modi

Jammu-Kashmir polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Srinagar & Katra today

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K elections: 61% voter turnout in first phase, CEO says polling peaceful

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Almost 59% turnout record in Phase 1


His fresh attack followed a day after PDP Chief Mufti responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier comments, accusing the three families of putting stones in the hands of youth.

Replying to PM Modi’s poll rally remark, Mufti said on Friday, “The BJP should be thankful to the Sheikh family (Abdullahs), which played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India.”

“When Omar Abdullah was a minister in the Vajpayee government, he was often taken around the world to say that Jammu and Kashmir is not a political issue, but rather a matter of terrorism that should be resolved by attacking Pakistan,” she added.

The political slugfest continues amid an intense election battle in the Union territory, taking place after 10 years. The first round of polling was held on September 18, which is to be followed by two more rounds on September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 8.

This is the first time when the erstwhile state is going to elections as a UT and after losing its special status, guaranteed by the now revoked Article 370.

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

61.38% polling in J&K phase 1 polls, men outnumber women in casting votes

Modi, Narendra Modi

'For some votes, Congress ready to compromise with culture': PM Modi in J-K

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

J-K youth becoming empowered under Modi government: PM in Srinagar

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong accuses centre of infringing on J-K political executive's power

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K elections: 27% poll turnout; Kashmiri pandits vote from migrant camps

Topics : Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon