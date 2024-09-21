J-K was shut for 3,000 days, 40,000 killed under Congress-NC-PDP: Amit Shah

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the Congress, National Conference (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, alleging that these three families were responsible for the spread of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.”





During an election rally in state's Mendhar, Shah reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked for the progress of the region. He also alleged, "Congress and National Conference ruled here for 35 years, terrorism increased, 40,000 people were killed, Jammu and Kashmir remained closed for 3,000 days, it remained immersed in darkness for eight years... these families are responsible…"

Shah also accused former J-K Chief Minister and NC President Farooq Abdullah of vacationing in London when the region was under the grasp of terrorism.

His fresh attack followed a day after PDP Chief Mufti responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier comments, accusing the three families of putting stones in the hands of youth.





“When Omar Abdullah was a minister in the Vajpayee government, he was often taken around the world to say that Jammu and Kashmir is not a political issue, but rather a matter of terrorism that should be resolved by attacking Pakistan,” she added. Replying to PM Modi’s poll rally remark, Mufti said on Friday, “The BJP should be thankful to the Sheikh family (Abdullahs), which played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India.”

The political slugfest continues amid an intense election battle in the Union territory, taking place after 10 years. The first round of polling was held on September 18, which is to be followed by two more rounds on September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 8.

This is the first time when the erstwhile state is going to elections as a UT and after losing its special status, guaranteed by the now revoked Article 370.