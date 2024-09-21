J-K polls: Apni Party issues notice to leader for supporting Omar Abdullah

Business Standard
Abdullah has welcomed Mohiuddin's announcement and said his support would strengthen his campaign. (PTI: Photo/S Irfan)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

The Apni Party on Saturday ordered its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin to show cause after he announced support for National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam assembly segment.
Mohiuddin has been asked to clarify his remarks before the party leadership within 48 hours, "failing which disciplinary action will be taken".
"The Apni Party issued a show cause notice to its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin for his purported remarks supporting Omar Abdullah," it said in a statement.
Mohiuddin has announced his support for Abdullah, who is contesting the assembly polls from Budgam.
 
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is also contesting from the Ganderbal seat.
Mohiuddin on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been stripped of their rights and added that it was crucial to elect a leader who could fight for their interests.

He had earlier withdrawn his nomination from the Budgam constituency.
"After consulting with friends and well-wishers, I withdrew my nomination papers in favour of Omar Abdullah. My friends unanimously agreed that supporting the former Jammu Kashmir chief minister is the right decision," he had said.
Abdullah has welcomed Mohiuddin's announcement and said his support would strengthen his campaign and bring victory closer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

