Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / Peaceful end to J-K polls reflects triumph of democracy: CEC Kumar

Peaceful end to J-K polls reflects triumph of democracy: CEC Kumar

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The peaceful conclusion of the participative electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir is a triumph of the democratic spirit and a testament to the resilience of the people of the Union Territory, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

The will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been conveyed as the historic legislative Assembly elections draw to a close, he said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Their gesture of embracing democracy strengthens its foundations and it is now over to them again to chart a democratic journey to ever greater heights," Kumar said.

Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade and were the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh in 2019.

 

Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats went up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nayab Singh,Haryana CM,Nayab

Election results LIVE: Peaceful conclusion of poll process in J-K triumph of democracy, says CEC

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

J-K Elections LIVE: Democratic spirit triumphs with peaceful conclusion of polls, says CEC

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP faces worst-ever poll results amid Congress-NC lead

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP scores in Haryana, but Kashmir remains a puzzle. What's the catch?

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah

J&K poll results: What's at stake for PM Modi, Rahul, Abdullahs & Muftis

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon