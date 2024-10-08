Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / Priority of alliance govt in J-K will be to restore statehood: Congress

Priority of alliance govt in J-K will be to restore statehood: Congress

The opposition party, however, also conceded that its performance in Jammu should have been better

Jairam Ramesh

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have defeated the "mischievous designs" of the BJP to "engineer a majority" and asserted that the Congress-NC government's priority will be the restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory.

The opposition party, however, also conceded that its performance in Jammu should have been better.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and Congress managed to cross the halfway mark by securing 48 seats with the regional party getting the lion's share of 42 seats. The BJP secured 29 seats.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a clear, decisive, and convincing mandate to the NC-Congress alliance.

 

"The priority for the alliance government will be the restoration of full statehood for the UT of J&K. Of course, we have our manifestos, we will have a common programme. Both Congress and National Conference are duty bound to give a government, an administration that is responsible, responsive, accountable and transparent to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Ramesh said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

"I just want to say that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have defeated the mischievous designs of the BJP to engineer a majority of its own," he said.

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, omar

Revitalised, Omar Abdullah ready to lead J-K again on a tricky road ahead

Ravinder Raina, Ravinder

J-K poll results: Ex-JKPCC chief Rasoo, J-K BJP prez Raina among key losers

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

J-K Elections Highlights: Democratic spirit triumphs with peaceful conclusion of polls, says CEC

Peaceful end to J-K polls reflects triumph of democracy: CEC Kumar

Peaceful end to J-K polls reflects triumph of democracy: CEC Kumar

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP faces worst-ever poll results amid Congress-NC lead

Ramesh alleged that till Monday, this effort was being made but the people's verdict has come out very clearly and the moves of the BJP and those who were managing the elections to somehow cobble up a majority have been defeated.

"I admit that our performance should have been better in Jammu. There would be deliberation and review of that," he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq, election, vote, voting, Srinagar Polls, Srinagar Election, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

NC-Congress alliance's promised freebies face tough financial future in J-K

Haryana polls updates: BJP has laid road for infrastructural development in Haryana, says PM Modi

Haryana polls updates: BJP has laid road for infrastructural development in Haryana, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Election results highlights: BJP govt will work even more for the welfare of the poor, says Modi

Haryana polls: BJP wins 31 seats, leading in 18; Congress victorious in 30

Haryana polls: BJP wins 31 seats, leading in 18; Congress victorious in 30

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by 71,465 votes

Topics : Congress Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon