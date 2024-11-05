Business Standard
INDIA bloc promises 1 mn jobs, Rs 15 lakh health cover for poor in J'khand

INDIA bloc promised to increase the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and make available gas cylinders at Rs 450 in Jharkhand

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, promising 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.

The '7 guarantees', the election manifesto of the INDIA bloc, includes social justice by enhancing reservations for STs to 28 per cent, SCs to 12 per cent and OBCs to 27 per cent from 26 per cent, 10 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

"INDIA bloc will ensure 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health cover for the poor," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while jointly releasing the manifesto with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD's JP Yadav.

 

Kharge said, "Whenever we talk about any guarantees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress's guarantees... Congress fulfills all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled."  INDIA bloc promised to increase the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and make available gas cylinders at Rs 450 in Jharkhand.

Soren said, "After this election, the coming government will move forward with the guarantees that we have launched today."  Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

