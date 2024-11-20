Business Standard
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voting begins for 38 seats in 2nd phase

Voting began at 7 am in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 pm, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 pm though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to vote

Young voters show their ink-marked fingers while posing for photos after casting their votes the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand elections commenced on Wednesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Voting began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 PM.

However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 PM though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday.

Altogether 528 candidates, including Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP, are trying their luck in the second phase of the elections.

 

Eighteen of the 38 constituencies are in the Santhal Pargana region comprising six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur.

The remaining 18 seats are in North Chotanagpur division and two in South Chotanagpur.

Of the total 14,218 polling stations, the responsibility of the entire voting process at 239 is in the hands of women and 22 are manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

The first phase of elections was held on November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

