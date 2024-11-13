Business Standard
Jharkhand elections: PM Modi urges citizens to vote with full enthusiasm

Polling in Jharkhand that started at 7: 00 a.m. on Wednesday, is taking place with voters spread across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he participates in 200th year celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir via a video conferencing, in Vadtal, Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all voters in Jharkhand to take part with full enthusiasm in the polling sessions that commenced in the state today.

Taking to social media X, Modi wrote in a post "Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!"

Polling in Jharkhand that started at 7: 00 a.m. on Wednesday, is taking place with voters spread across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots. The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

Ahead of polling, mock voting was also conducted at various polling stations in Jharkhand. Visuals showed long queues of voters, including women, waiting to cast their votes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5.00 pm. It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies. 

 

 

Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Key candidates in the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections include former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East, where he is facing Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Polling in the remaining 38 constituencies of Jharkhand will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. In the previous assembly elections, JMM won 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and Congress secured 16 seats.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

