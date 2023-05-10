close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram

A voter turnout of 52.18 per cent was recorded in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly polls till 3 pm, the Election Commission informed on Wednesday

ANI Politics
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A voter turnout of 52.18 per cent was recorded in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly polls till 3 pm, the Election Commission informed on Wednesday.

At 63.36 per cent, Ramanagaram recorded the highest voter turnout at 3 pm while the B.B.M.P (South) recorded the lowest voter turnout at 40.28 per cent.

The overall voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 37.25 per cent, a significant uptick from 20.99 per cent at 11 am.

Polling for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka began at 7 am on Wednesday. After a slow start, the turnout picked up as the day wore on.

The ongoing Assembly polls would decide the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties.

In what turned out to be a high-decibel campaign phase, the incumbent BJP, Congress and the JDS went at each other and pulled out all stops and their heavyweights to woo voters.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Villagers in Vijayapura, K'taka, damaged ballots, EVM; 23 arrested

Karnataka elections 2023: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

K'taka polls: Clash between Cong workers, JD(S) candidate Bava's supporters

Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief

K'taka Polls: Cong has no right to criticise govt on inflation, says FM

After the controversy around its manifesto, which included a promise to ban the Bajrang Dal, the Congress tried to redirect its campaign focus back to the bread-and-butter issues and the alleged corruption on the watch of the incumbent BJP government.

However, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went big on the pledge to ban the Bajrang Dal and alleged faux pas by the party's designated translator at a campaign rally addressed by Sonia Gandhi.

In this year's Karnataka polls, the Congress (supported by the CPI), and JDS are contesting on their own, aiming to form their government with a full majority.

In the previous state polls, the Congress and JDS had contested as partners.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded 29.41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm while it was 29.90 per cent in BBMP (North).

BBMP (South) saw a voting percentage of 30.68 per cent, Bagalkot 40.87 per cent, Bangalore Rural 40.16 per cent, Bangalore Urban 31.54 per cent, Belgaum 37.48 and Bellary 39.74 per cent till 1 pm.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 44.17 per cent voter turnout, Bijapur 36.55 per cent, Davanagere 38.64 per cent, Uttara Kannada 42.43 per cent and Tumkur 40.60 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Election

First Published: May 10 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha election: 55.20% voting till 3 pm in Jharsuguda assembly bypoll

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Villagers in Vijayapura, K'taka, damaged ballots, EVM; 23 arrested

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

K'taka polls: Clash between Cong workers, JD(S) candidate Bava's supporters

BJP, Congress, government
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon