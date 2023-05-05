close

Karnataka polls: PM holds roadshow ahead of public meeting in Tumakuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here

Press Trust of India Tumakuru (K'taka)
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here.

Soon after landing at the helipad here, he rode on his bullet-proof car standing on the running board.

Modi waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

The entire stretch was decked up with BJP flags, festoons and Modi's posters.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the results set to be declared on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka India Prime Minister

First Published: May 05 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

