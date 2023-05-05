close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fulfil duty towards Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka: Cong to PM

Cong asked PM to fulfil his duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka and sought Home Minister Shah's sacking for "complete failure" in maintaining peace in northeastern state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

Congress

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of being busy in election campaign in Karnataka and sought Home Minister Amit Shah's sacking for his "complete failure" in maintaining peace in the northeastern state.

The Congress also demanded President's rule in Manipur, which has been hit by violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community.

"Modi ji, you are an elected prime minister of the country and the people of Karnataka are also watching what is happening in Manipur and want that you should save Manipur from burning and restore peace in the state first.

"Seeking votes in Karnataka is against your 'kartavya' (duty) and we want to remind you that your duty is to save Manipur instead," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

She charged that the home minister has totally failed, and referred to an earlier clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram and the border rift between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"What moral right do you have to remain in your post. Actually, President's rule should be imposed immediately by invoking Article 356 (of the Constitution) and attempts should be made to bring back peace in the state," the Congress leader said.

Also Read

Amit Shah criticises Cong over Kharge's 'venomous snake' remarks at PM Modi

PM Modi's mother a role model for all, says Amit Shah expressing sadness

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

A cutting-edge security system: Amit Shah at launch of 'Safe City Project'

Violence due to terrorism, insurgency, left-wing extremism down 80%: Shah

No matter who comes to campaign, BJP will remain in power: Pralhad Joshi

BJP tweaks PM Modi's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET: K'taka polls

PM to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound K'taka, to hold roadshows

BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after K'taka polls: Veerappa

BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress; calls it corrupt

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a government order on social media and pointed that the state government has written that it is "pleased to authorise shoot at sight orders".

"Just like the British government, only the Modi government could use such draconian language as there is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur," he said in a video message.

"This is a fit case where Home Minister of India Amit Shah should resign or should be sacked forthwith. This is a fit case where the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President's rule, should be imposed," he added.

Shrinate said Manipur has been burning for the last four days and reports of loot, murder and arson are coming in. The situation there is so bad that internet services had to be suspended, half the state is under curfew and the Indian Railways has stopped services there, she said.

"Ministers, MLAs and MPs of Manipur are urging the prime minister to save Manipur which is burning. But it is unfortunate that the prime minister and the home minister are so busy in electioneering in Karnataka that they are not bothered about the situation in Manipur.

"They are so concerned with votes that it does not matter to them even if Manipur is burnt to ashes," she alleged.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases" to contain the spiralling violence which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka election Manipur

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP tweaks PM Modi's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET: K'taka polls

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

PM to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound K'taka, to hold roadshows

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after K'taka polls: Veerappa

Photo: Shutterstock
1 min read

BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress; calls it corrupt

BJP
2 min read

Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; says BJP will win

Bommai
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Tim Cook greets customers during the opening of the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon