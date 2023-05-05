close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound K'taka, to hold roadshows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Karnataka on Friday for a three-day visit for the final leg of campaigning

IANS Bengaluru
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Karnataka on Friday for a three-day visit for the final leg of campaigning.

He will take part in public rallies organised in Ballary and Tumakuru districts on Friday.

PM Modi will hold a massive roadshow on Saturday in Bengaluru which will pass through 18 Assembly constituencies. This roadshow will be held in two parts.

On Saturday, the roadshow will be held between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. from Brigade Millennium of J.P. Nagara to Maramma Circle in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru Central.

On Sunday, he will embark on the second leg of the roadshow from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Bengaluru South from Suranjan Das circle to Trinity circle. The distance of the roadshow has been reduced by four kms.

The Congress party had appealed to the Election Commission not to permit the roadshow of PM Modi. However, the Commission has given a green signal.

Also Read

PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 yrs of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru

PM Modi to address webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday

PM Modi to inaugurate ICMR facility for research on haemoglobinopathies

PM to lay foundation for 1st public transport ropeway in Banaras on Mar 24

Farmers crowd swell at 'seed counter' on first day of Pusa agri-mela

BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after K'taka polls: Veerappa

BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress; calls it corrupt

Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; says BJP will win

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Banning Bajrang Dal impossible: Yediyurappa in poll-bound Karnataka

The ruling BJP is hoping to recover from the anti-incumbency factor with PM Modi's visit. The Bajrang Dal ban proposal has also helped the BJP to gain grounds at the fag end of election campaigning in Karnataka.

The BJP has challenged the Congress to ban Bajrang Dal and claimed that it has "insulted" Lord Hanuman. The party also aims to wrestle a major chunk of 28 seats of Bengaluru city with PM Modi's outreach to voters.

--IANS

mka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Karnataka

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after K'taka polls: Veerappa

Photo: Shutterstock
1 min read

BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress; calls it corrupt

BJP
2 min read

Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; says BJP will win

Bommai
4 min read

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Priyank Kharge
4 min read

Banning Bajrang Dal impossible: Yediyurappa in poll-bound Karnataka

Yediyurappa
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
3 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sensex
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon