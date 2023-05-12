close

JD(S) wary of poaching by national parties, Deve Gowda monitoring situation

The JD(S) leaders are almost certain to get a good chunk of seats in the elections, restricting the national parties, especially the Congress from getting a simple majority

IANS Bengaluru
JD(S) MP H D Deve Gowda at Parliament, during the Budget Session

JD(S) MP H D Deve Gowda

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Following exit polls predicting fractured mandate in Karnataka, the JD(S) is all set to play the role of a kingmaker in the formation of the government.

With national parties -- Congress and BJP -- allegedly preparing to poach MLAs and making strategies to hijack them before the counting, JD(S) is concerned about keeping its flock together.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is personally strategizing and his son, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is operating and closely monitoring the situation in the state from Singapore. Kumaraswamy had flown to Singapore after the polling for relaxation.

Sources also explained that it is easier for him to negotiate freely with national parties from Singapore than in Karnataka, where every movement would be hyped in the media.

The JD(S) leaders are almost certain to get a good chunk of seats in the elections, restricting the national parties, especially the Congress from getting a simple majority. If Congress falls short of majority, the JD(S) will only settle for CM's post and it won't mind joining hands with BJP as well, sources said.

Meanwhile, the national parties are ready to hijack the candidates of JD(S) to form their own government. BJP had poached 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) in 2019 to form the government. Keeping that in mind, Congress is ready with an aggressive plan in eventuality of falling short by a few seats.

Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are personally keeping in touch with the party candidates, especially those who contested election from JD(S) after defecting from the BJP and Congress parties. BJP had poached the JD(S) party's then state President H. Vishwanath. K. Gopalaiah, a senior Vokkaliga leader had joined the BJP which had made him the minister for excise. MLA from K.R. Pet seat Dr. C. Narayana Gowda was also poached and is presently the Minister for Sports and Youth Services in the outgoing BJP government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : H D Deve Gowda Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka polls

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

