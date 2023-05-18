Siddaramaiah set to be next Karnataka CM with DKS as his deputy: Report

After three days of regular meetings, the Congress finally ended the suspense and decided to announce party veteran leader Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka Chief Minister and its state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar as his deputy.

According to party sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after several round of meetings with the senior party leaders and the two Karnataka leaders finally came to a conclusion that Opposition Leader of outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah will be the next new Chief Minister of the southern state and Shivakumar as the state's deputy Chief Minister.

The announcement will be made on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru.

The party source said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20 afternoon in Bengaluru.

The Congress was facing a major challenge as both veteran leaders -- Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were vying for the top post in the state.

On Monday, the three central observers had submitted the report of CLP meeting and their voting through the secret ballot with Kharge.

Also Read Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today K'taka Congress chief Shivakumar meets Kharge amid suspense on CM post Defamation case lodged against Siddaramaiah for statement on Lingayats Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy govt in 2019: Sudhakar Decision on appointment of CM of K'taka in a day or two: Cong leader Khera Shivakumar to reach Delhi for next Karnataka CM talks, says won't backstab Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

After several rounds of meeting senior leaders, Kharge finally on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday finalised the name of Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

Kharge, 81, had held discussion with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal and party Karnataka unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides the two Karnataka leaders since Monday afternoon.

The Congress had won 135 out of 224 seats in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls whereas the ruling BJP was reduced to 66 and the JD-S to 19 seats.

--IANS

aks/khz/