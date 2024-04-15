Business Standard
2024 LS poll is about India's future, to safeguard Constitution: Congress

Chodankar said "the mood of the country is changing and people are no longer believing the 'ache din' and fake promises and guarantees of Narendra Modi"

Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This Lok Sabha election is about the future of India and to safeguard the constitutional values that have been in existence in the country, senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar said on Monday.
He said this while addressing a press conference here.
"This election is about the future of India and to safeguard our constitution, our values that we believe in and also safeguard the purity that had been existent in India and safeguard the country in general," said Chodankar, AICC in-charge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura.
Asserting that the Lok Sabha elections will decide the future faith of the country, Chodankar said "the mood of the country is changing and people are no longer believing the 'ache din' and fake promises and guarantees of Narendra Modi."
 

He expressed confidence that the people of Nagaland will vote for the INDI Alliance.
Chodankar expressed confidence that INDI Alliance would form its government at the Centre while Nagaland would send its representative by electing the Congress nominee S Supongmeren Jamir.
He also announced that Jamir, who is also the president of the State Congress would be given a cabinet berth in the INDI Alliance government.
The Congress leader claimed that the response so far from various sections of the society including those working with the present NDPP-BJP alliance government is that they are "unhappy with its national alliance party attacking the democratic and minority institutions across the country."

Chodankar informed that the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address an election rally in support of the party candidate at Dimapur on Tuesday.
He expressed confidence that the people of Nagaland and North East will send a strong signal that minorities and secular voters are not going to tolerate such behaviour but vote for a secular party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

