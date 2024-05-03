AAP event seeks votes for INDIA nominees, starts signature campaign

The AAP on Thursday held several public meetings across Delhi, urging the people to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates in the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the city and launched a signature campaign against the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Two whiteboards were put up at Lajpat Nagar for the people to write their messages for Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal who is lodged in Tihar Jail till May 7. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said the signature campaign will be conducted in different parts of the city to show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the people of Delhi love their chief minister.

"We have started this campaign from here and will take it to different areas. We will collect these signatures and send them to BJP to show how much the people of Delhi love Kejriwal," Kumar said.

Slogans of 'Jail ka jawab vote se denge' and 'Arvind Kejriwal zindabad' were also raised by the party workers at the event.

"The people of Delhi are extremely angry at the way CM Kejriwal was put in jail. They will revert with their votes against dictatorship and his arrest," AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar said.

The AAP and the Congress -- constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- are fighting the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi together. The Congress has fielded candidates from three of the seven seats. The AAP is contesting the remaining four.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a Sankalp Sabha under their 'Jail ka jawab vote se' campaign in Mehrauli which comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Sankalp Sabha was led by senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"We all have to fight this election together. Today the opposition is being eliminated across the country. Governments are being toppled all over the country," he said.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested and so was Kejriwal, he said.

"Whoever raises their voice against the BJP is picked up by the ED, CBI. If we want to save our rights, we will have to fight," he said.

At a public meeting in the New Delhi constituency for party candidate Somnath Bharti, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appealed to the people to remember the work done by the Kejriwal government in the last nine years.

"Apart from Delhi and Punjab, electricity, water, education, health, women's bus travel, travel of elderly people is not free in any other state," he said.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi held a Sankalp Sabha in Madanpur Khadar in support of Kuldeep Kumar, the INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Atishi said the election this time is very important.

"Because we vote once in five years and the decision of this vote lasts for five years. In such a situation, when we go to vote, we should vote wisely," she said.

She said in the 2014 elections, people across the country voted for the BJP with great expectations. People thought that maybe their lives would improve, their children would get a good education, and inflation would reduce, but 10 years have passed "and all their (BJP) talks proved to be bogus".

"PM Modi did not reduce inflation or unemployment in 10 years, but CM Kejriwal gave free electricity, free water, free health facilities, Mohalla Clinics, built excellent schools and hospitals, provided free world-class education, free bus travel to women, and fulfilled the dreams of the elderly by providing them free pilgrimage tours," she said.

Atishi claimed that even after "repeated conspiracies" of the BJP, the AAP government did not stop working for Delhiites.

"Everyone knows that there has been a significant improvement in the lives of the people of Delhi and the only person responsible for it is Arvind Kejriwal.

"This is the reason why the BJP is jealous of Arvind Kejriwal because he fulfils his promises. Hence, immediately after the announcement of elections, he was put in jail by the BJP-led central government on false charges," she said.

The senior AAP leader said that the BJP is under the illusion that Kejriwal is just an ordinary man.

"The BJP doesn't know that if it has put one Kejriwal in jail, thousands of Kejriwals have come out on the streets of Delhi to change the lives of Delhiites," she said.