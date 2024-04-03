Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls, phase 1: 7 women among 80 candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to polls in the first phase on April 19

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election. (PTI Photo)

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Among the 80 candidates in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, just seven or 8.75 per cent are women, according to official data.
The figure is lower than the first phase of the 2019 general elections when 12 of the 91 contenders or 13.18 per cent were women. However, none of those female candidates were victorious.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.
Kairana, Moradabad and Saharanpur have two female candidates each and Muzaffarnagar has one. Bijnor, Pilibhit, Rampur and Nagina do not have any female contenders, the Election Commission website showed.
In Kairana, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Iqra Choudhary while Priti Kashyap is representing the Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party. Ruchi Vira is the Samajwadi Party nominee and Sadhna Singh is an Independent candidate in Moradabad.
In Saharanpur, Tasmeem Bano and Shabnam are fighting it out as Independents while Kavita, the lone woman candidate in Muzaffarnagar, is representing Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya).
During the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, when voting was held in these eight seats, Pilibhit, Kairana and Rampur had three female candidates each, Saharanpur had two and Nagina one. Bijnor, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar didn't have any female candidates.
March 30 was the last date of nomination withdrawal for the first phase of the 2024 general elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said 155 candidates had filed nominations and during their scrutiny on March 28, nomination papers of 71 were rejected.
Four candidates -- two from Saharanpur and one each from Kairana and Moradabad -- withdrew their nomination.
"In the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of the first phase, 80 candidates are in the fray. There are 73 male candidates and seven female candidates. The list format 7A of all candidates has been prepared and election symbols have also been allotted to all candidates. Voting for the constituencies of the first phase will be held on April 19," Rinwa added.

Also Read

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Samajwadi Party announces names of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Talks of alliance with Congress for LS polls in progress: SP chief Akhilesh

Stalin slams BJP for 'somersault' on Katchatheevu, says PM has no guts

Oppn leaders join BJP as their parties face leadership crisis: UP Dy CM

Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today in Wayanad

Centre extends security to ex-judge Gangopadhyay, ex-TMC MP Arjun Singh

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today in Wayanad

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh government Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Women leaders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon