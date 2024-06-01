Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly poll results on June 2: Key details

As the poll season comes to a close with the last phase of voting on June 1 for the Lok Sabha elections, curtains will be drawn on the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim as well.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will occur on June 2. Arunachal Pradesh, with 60 Assembly seats, and Sikkim, with 32 constituencies, voted on April 19.

The results in these Assembly polls will also clear the air (to some extent) on the highly-anticipated general election results which are scheduled to be announced on June 4. If not accurate, the Assembly results will at least signal the voters’ preference for the respective parties and their potential politics which appeased the electors.

Which were the main parties in Arunachal Pradesh?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the primary contenders in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP contested all 60 seats, while the Congress fielded candidates in only 19. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are also significant.



The BJP has already secured 10 seats unopposed, including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha, and Ziro-Hapoli.



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and four other BJP candidates are set to get elected as MLAs unopposed as no other candidate has filed nomination from their assembly seats on the last day of filing papers on March 28.

Main parties in Sikkim

In Sikkim, the main contest is between the regional parties - the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Notably, the BJP and the Congress also play important roles in alliances and local support.

Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh

Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh include Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP: Already won), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP: Already won), Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress), and Nabam Tado (Congress).

Key candidates in Sikkim





Notable candidates in Sikkim include incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM), and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM).

Key constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh

Important constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh include Mukto, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing, and Changlang North.

Key constituencies in Sikkim

Key constituencies in Sikkim include Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong, and Yangthang.

Arunachal Pradesh voter turnout

Arunachal Pradesh recorded an 82.95 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly Election, up from 82.17 per cent in 2019.

Sikkim voting percentage

Sikkim saw a 79.88 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly Election, down from 81.43 per cent in 2019.

Arunachal in 2019 Assembly polls





In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election, the BJP won 41 seats, with Pema Khandu as Chief Minister. The Congress secured 4 seats, while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the NPP won 7 and 5 seats, respectively. In the 2014 elections, the Congress won 42 seats, the BJP 11, and the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) 5.

2019 polls in Sikkim

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SKM won 17 seats, making Prem Singh Tamang the Chief Minister. The SDF, previously in power, was reduced to 15 seats. In the 2014 elections, the SDF won 22 seats, with Pawan Kumar Chamling serving his fifth term as CM.

Majority requirement in Arunachal and Sikkim

To form a government, a party or coalition must achieve a majority in the Legislative Assembly. This majority is half the total Assembly seats plus one. Thus, in Arunachal Pradesh, with 60 seats, the majority mark is 31. In Sikkim, with 32 seats, the majority is 17.