BJP seeks votes in name of God instead of talking about inflation: Priyanka

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged the ruling BJP seeks votes in the name of God instead of talking about how it will control inflation or provide employment to people.

Addressing a number of 'nukkad sabhas' in support of Congress candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat Kishori Lal Sharma, Priyanka Gandhi said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims on TV that his government did in 10 years the work that was not done in the last 70 years, the situation on the ground level is different.

Sharma is pitted against sitting Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The BJP leader had wrested the seat, which was considered a Gandhi family stronghold, from Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Targeting Irani, Priyanka Gandhi said her sole intention was to defeat Rahul Gandhi.

She said, "Your MP and BJP people come at election time but do not talk about how they will control inflation, improve farming or provide employment to your children. They come to your houses and say vote for us in the name of God. Did they not do this? They are misleading you. Why not seek votes in the name of work done in 10 years?"



"We are also religious people. For all of us, God and religion are very dear, but using religion for politics is wrong," she said.

Recalling her family's association with Amethi, the Congress general secretary said the tradition of politics here was such that it was a leader's dharma to serve people and it was followed by all members of her family.

"That tradition was followed and so you always supported us and strengthened us. The relationship was such that we strengthened each other," she said.

"But... my brother was defeated and you were influenced by them (BJP). They succeeded in misguiding some people. But in five years, you saw their new kind of politics and that no development has taken place," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi said the situation on the ground is very different from the BJP's claims.



"I ask people wherever I go if people have got employment or if farmers' issues have been resolved. No work is seen on the ground. But on TV, you find that Modi ji has done in 10 years what could not be done in the past 70 years," she said.

"If you did not make any progress, then whose lives have improved? In 10 years, the condition of big capitalists has improved and Rs 16 lakh crore worth of their debt has been waived off but not for farmers," she claimed.

The Congress wants to work for the people and not make false promises, she said.

In an apparent response to the allegation that Rahul Gandhi has been missing from Amethi since he lost the seat in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the COVID-19 pandemic began. Even after losing the seat, he (Rahul Gandhi) said we have to do something for the people of Amethi stranded in different places."



"The BJP had left the people at the mercy of God while we kept working for their safe return. Such is our relationship, it is not political and so it does not depend on becoming an MP or not," she said.

Earlier, in a brief speech K L Sharma said a big responsibility has been assigned to him. "I have been working with you for 41 years and feel obliged that the Gandhi family has sent a worker in your midst."



Polling in Amethi will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.