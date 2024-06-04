Business Standard
Exit polls proven wrong; final results will be in our favour: Omar Abdullah

Most exit polls predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority

Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference in Srinagar, Friday, April 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he is hopeful of winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, even as he was trailing behind Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid by 25,000 votes in initial trends.
"There will be ups and downs but the final results will be in our favour," Abdullah told reporters here.
Asked about his take on the exit polls, the NC leader said, "Exit polls have been wrong in the past as well but right also sometimes. While we are hopeful, we have apprehensions also that all the exit polls cannot be wrong."

"There can be minor differences but all exit polls are saying one thing only. It will be something extraordinary to hope that all of them are wrong. Everything will be clear by 1 or 2 pm," he said.
Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
While some exit polls have given the NDA more than 400 seats, most have predicted that it will win over 350, which is way above the majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

