Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP candidate from UP's Moradabad, dies at 72

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar With Union Minister Amit Shah Image: x @kunwarsarvesh_k

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said.
He was 72.
"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told PTI.
"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary.
Voting in Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh took place in the first phase on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Singh's demise.
 

He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. He remained dedicated to public service and social service till his last breath. His demise is an irreparable loss for the party. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this deep grief. Om Shanti!"
 

Topics : AIIMS Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon