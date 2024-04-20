Business Standard
D K Shivakumar faces police case for 'bribery, undue influence at polls'

Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural in the Lok Sabha elections

DK Shivakumar,shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly promising water supply in exchange of votes to residents of a housing society near here, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
The matter came to light after the BJP approached the poll body seeking action against Shivakumar after a video of him seeking votes from the residents of a housing society in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment was shared widely on social media platforms.
Taking to social media platform 'X', the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said that an FIR is lodged by the FST (Flying Squad Teams) of Bengaluru against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for violation of MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara.
 
The FIR has been registered at RMC Yard police station under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for bribery and undue influence at elections, it stated.
In the video clip, Shivakumar was purportedly heard saying that he had come for a "business deal" and if the 2,510 houses in the housing society -- 6,424 votes -- went to his candidate, he assured them that their major issues concerning supply of Cauvery river water and need for a civic amenity site would be resolved by him within three months.
Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural in the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

