Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Over 200,000 complaints of election violation received in Kerala

The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, the Chief Electoral officer added

vote, voting, ink mark,election

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Lok Sabha polls just six days away, a total of 2,09,661 complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct have been received in Kerala, of which action was taken in 2,06,152, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said here on Saturday.
The complaints were received through the cVIGIL mobile app set up by the Election Commission. The complaints were received from March 16 to April 20 and 426 are currently being processed, Kaul said in a statement.

Majority of the complaints received through the cVIGIL were related to unauthorised posters, banners, boards, wall writings, posters without mandatory information, property vandalism, unauthorized monetary transactions, use of vehicles without permission, distribution of alcohol, gifting, weapon display, and hate speeches. Of the total complaints received, 3,083 were dismissed as baseless, the statement said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Chief Election Officer said that the public can send complaints about violations through the cVIGIL (Citizens Vigil) application. Immediate action will be taken on complaints sent via the app, he said.
The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, the Chief Electoral officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Kerala Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon