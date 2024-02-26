Sensex (    %)
                        
Madhu Koda's wife Geeta Koda, lone Congress MP in Jharkhand, joins BJP

Geeta Koda represents the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, which she won on a Congress ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Geeta Koda, Madhu Koda

Geeta Koda was born in 1983 and is a native of Kiriburu in West Singhbhum. (Photo: X/@BJP)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

In a jolt to the Congress party, MP Geeta Koda, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, merely months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Koda represents the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat, which she won on a Congress ticket in 2019. She joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP's Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi.
Congress put country in trouble

"I joined the BJP today. The Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along," she said.

Koda was born in 1983 and is a native of Kiriburu in West Singhbhum. She became the youngest MLA in the Jharkhand assembly in 2009 from the Jagannathpur constituency.

Koda was married to Madhu Koda in 2004 and the couple have three children - two daughters and a son.

Importance of Singhbhum seat in polls

Jharkhand's Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat is reserved for scheduled tribes candidates.

Notably, Singhbhum was only the lone seat where the Congress won in the 2019 elections, and Koda became the first woman to win the constituency. She defeated the then state BJP president Laxman Gilua by over 70,000 votes.

Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda

Madhu Koda has also represented the constituency after the 2009 election win.

He served as Jharkhand CM between 2006 and 2008 in an alliance with the then-UPA government. He was convicted of the coal scam and sentenced to a three-year jail term for corruption in 2017.

Madhu Koda Jharkhand Lok Sabha elections Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

