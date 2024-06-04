BJP party workers celebrate as saffron party leads in early trends

Beaming with joy, party supporters were seen offering veneration to a huge cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Celebrations erupted at BJP headquarters here as party workers and supporters sounded 'shankha', rejoiced to 'dhol' beats and chanted Modi slogans as trends started trickling in showing BJP candidates leading on all seven seats of Delhi.

According to Election Commission trends, the BJP was leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday, with Manoj Tiwari leading by a margin of over 79,000 votes.

Clad in saffron attire and turban and carrying flags and posters bearing Lord Ram's image, supporters danced to dhol beat in anticipation of good omens.

BJP's Praveen Khandelwal was initially trailing Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal but has since secured a lead of over 19,120 votes in Chandni Chowk, EC data showed.

BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari pitted against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, led by a margin of 79,071 votes.

BJP's West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, up against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 69,296 votes, and BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 1,05,266 votes, the poll panel's data showed.

On East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 14,134 votes to BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 63,675 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in the New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj -- daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj -- was in the lead by a margin of 27,136 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.