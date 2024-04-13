Business Standard
Won't withdraw nomination papers, says rebel BJP leader Eshwarappa

The rebel leader said his aim is to 'strengthen' Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Eshwarappa

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Shivamogga (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Rebel BJP leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Saturday dismissed reports that he would withdraw his candidature for the Lok Sabha elections.
Eshwarappa on Friday filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency. He will be contesting against BJP's sitting MP and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's elder son B Y Raghavendra and Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar.
The rebel leader said his aim is to "strengthen" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
"Some people are spreading rumours that I will withdraw my nomination papers. Those who rally behind me, I would like to say, I will never betray and remain in the fray," Eshwarappa said addressing a press conference.
Eshwarappa said he demonstrated on Friday that youth power, women's power and farmers' power were with him.
The former deputy CM who had served as BJP state president has rebelled against the party after the denial of a ticket to his son K E Kantesh from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency.
He has trained his guns on Yediyurappa and his son Raghavendra and BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra, accusing them of indulging in dynastic politics.
BJP leaders tried to persuade him, but he did not budge.
Stating that PM Modi resides in his heart, Eshwarappa is using Modi's pictures during campaigns and is sporting a saffron scarf.

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Lok Sabha Karnataka Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

