Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSP leader Ramlakhan Singh, Congress members join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Welcoming them in the ruling party at a function here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP's family was continuously growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

bjp flag,lok sabha

(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Lok Sabha member Ramlakhan Singh of the BSP, ex-Congress MLA Neelesh Awasthi, former legislator and Congressman Ajay Yadav, among others, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as the saffron outfit continued to induct leaders from rival parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
 
Welcoming them in the ruling party at a function here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP's family was continuously growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "You all have joined the party after being inspired by the BJP's ideology and policies of Modiji. I welcome you," he added. This was the third time that Ramlakhan Singh has joined the BJP. In the past, he had left the BJP on two occasions and joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He is a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Bhind. Over the last few months, Congress leaders are joining the BJP in droves in Madhya Pradesh. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has set a target of inducting 1 lakh Congress workers and leaders in its fold as part of a strategy to win all the 29 seats in the state, according to a senior leader of the ruling outfit.

On the other hand, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari has lashed out at party deserters, saying they have no political future after switching sides. The BJP has set a specific target to induct 50,000 Congress workers from Chhindwara, the home turf of former chief minister Kamal Nath, and asked its district unit to achieve this goal, another saffron party leader said.

Chhindwara was the only Lok Sabha seat that the BJP lost to the Congress in 2019. "I think around 50,000 workers, including influential Congress leaders unhappy in the party, have already joined the BJP, " claimed state BJP chief VD Sharma.

He said Congress is seeing "exodus" at district, tehsil, block and booth levels across the state. Sharma, seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha from Khajuraho, claimed at least 1 lakh workers of the Congress across the state are going to switch over to the BJP before voting concludes in Madhya Pradesh, where polling will take place in four phases in April-May.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Cong begins seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Congress likely to hold meet on Sunday to finalise remaining LS candidates

LS elections: Varun Gandhi pens emotional note for Pilibhit after BJP snub

LS polls: Cong to declare remaining candidates for Jharkhand seats by Apr 1

LS polls: Notification issued for 2nd phase of polling in 3 Bengal seats

Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Kejriwal from Delhi CM post after arrest

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections BJP Congress Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon