LS elections: Varun Gandhi pens emotional note for Pilibhit after BJP snub

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi has penned an emotional letter to the people of Pilibhit, a seat which he represented in the outgoing 17th Lok Sabha.

The ruling party has fielded former Congress leader Jitin Prasada from the western Uttar Pradesh constituency. However, Gandhi’s mother, Maneka Gandhi, was given the ticket from Sultanpur by the BJP.

Putting an end to speculations about his candidacy, Gandhi did not turn up in Pilibhit on the last day of filing of nominations for the seat.

In his message, Gandhi reflected on how Pilibhit has become not just his workplace but also a cherished part of his identity and an integral aspect of his life’s journey.

“Even though my tenure is coming to an end... my relationship [with you] cannot end till my last breath,” he wrote.

Talking about the life lessons he learnt while serving the Pilibhit constituency, Gandhi wrote, “I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the people of Pilibhit for years. The ideals, simplicity and kindness I received from Pilibhit have hugely contributed to my upbringing and development, not only as an MP but also as a person. Being your representative has been the greatest honour of my life and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability.”

“I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to continue the work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours,” Gandhi concluded.