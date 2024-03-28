Sensex (    %)
                             
LS polls: Notification issued for 2nd phase of polling in 3 Bengal seats

Voting will take place in the Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase

Election Commission of India, ECI

Election Commission of India, ECI(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

The Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the second phase of polling in three parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on April 26.
Voting will take place in the Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase.
"The notification for the three Lok Sabha constituencies going for polls in the second phase has been issued today," an EC official told PTI.
The notable candidates in the second phase are BJP's West Bengal president and sitting MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, who is pitted against TMC's Biplab Mitra.
In the Darjeeling constituency, the TMC has nominated Gopal Lama against BJP MP Raju Bista.
BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, however, has announced that he would contest as an independent candidate against the party's official nominee from the Darjeeling seat.
Sharma had earlier told PTI that he would remain within the BJP while contesting as an independent, and the party can take any disciplinary action it desires, but he does not intend to sever ties with the party on his own.
Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani has been nominated as the TMC candidate for the Lok Sabha segment. The BJP has fielded Kartik Pal while Imran Ali Ramz, popular knows as Victor, is contesting on a Congress ticket.
The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, while the scrutiny and the last date for withdrawal of candidature are April 5 and April 8, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Elections All India Trinamool Congress TMC

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

