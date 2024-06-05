Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chandrababu, Nitish to decide if they want to ally with autocrat, says Raut

Raut said his party will not oppose if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decides to lead the INDIA bloc government and be the prime ministerial face

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar, whose support is key to the formation of the next government, have to decide whether they want to join hands with an autocrat, a remark apparently aimed at the BJP leadership.

Talking to reporters, Raut said his party will not oppose if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decides to lead the INDIA bloc government and be the prime ministerial face.
The INDIA bloc leaders will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the further course of action.Raut also said PM Modi should accept that he has faced moral defeat as his party did not get a majority to form the government and that the Modi brand is now finished.

"Chandrababu and Nitish Kumar have to decide whether they want to go with an autocrat and work in a democratic system.

I don't think they will go with an autocrat," Raut said. "Modi ji is not forming a government for the third time," he claimed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per the Lok Sabha elections results, the BJP has bagged 240 seats, 32 short of an absolute majority.
With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the halfway mark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Election Results 2024 Lok Sabha elections Chandrababu Naidu Sanjay Raut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon