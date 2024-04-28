Congress' next list of LS candidates to be out within 2 days: KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the party will release its next list of Lok Sabha candidates, including for Uttar Pradesh's pending seats, within two days.

Congress held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting today to discuss candidates for highly anticipated seats in Uttar Pradesh--Raebareli and Amethi.

"Within one or two days..." said Venugopal when asked about the new Congress list.

According to sources, a proposal was given from the UP Congress to the CEC that the Gandhi family should contest the Amethi and Raibareli seats and the decision was left to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress has not made any statements yet regarding the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, which were considered strongholds for the Congress until the 2019 elections.

Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi in the 2019 elections, a constituency he had been representing for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is vying for a second term in Parliament from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, having secured a significant victory there during the 2019 elections.

So far, the Congress has announced 308 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election that got underway on April 19.