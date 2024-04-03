Sensex (    %)
                             
Congress seeks action against BJP, Gadkari 'for violating' poll rules

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee says the BJP and the union minister used school students 'in election-related activities'

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari | Photo: PTI

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said the BJP had violated regulations concerning the ‘involvement of children in election-related activities’. The party sought "immediate and decisive action" against them.
“Despite clear directives from the Election Commission [EC] regarding the prohibition of involving children in election-related activities, BJP and Nitin Gadkari have been using school children for the purpose of their personal campaign," said the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC).

Students of the NSVM Fulvari School, Nagpur, were "used by the BJP and its candidate" for a campaign rally on April 1, said the Congress. It attached videos and photographs of the event to underscore its complaint.

In February, the commission had issued directions against using children in political campaigns.

“Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies,” said the commission in a statement.

"Political parties cannot use children in the distribution of posters/pamphlets, for slogans, campaign rallies, election meetings, or any other election-related activity," it said.

“The Commission has conveyed ‘zero tolerance’ towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates,” it added.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

