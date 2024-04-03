LS polls: SP, Congress didn't want Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting of 'Shakti Kendra' leaders and workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress were not in favour of the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar to seek votes for BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Shah said it was the Narendra Modi government that honoured people's sentiment and built the temple.

He also said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stopped the migration of people from western Uttar Pradesh by improving the law and order situation and it is the criminals who are now leaving the state.

"Akhilesh Yadav ji's party (SP) and the Congress never wanted the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. The Congress kept the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi stuck for 70 years but Modi ji won the case, performed bhoomi pujan and also the consecration of Ramlalla," Shah said.

Criticising the INDIA bloc, he said, all those who were part of the opposition alliance were involved in scams.

"Those part of the arrogant alliance are the ones involved in scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore... they (INDIA bloc) held a rally where they talked about giving protection to the corrupt," Shah said.

"Today I am telling the entire people of Uttar Pradesh from this platform that in 2014, Modi ji said that those who have committed corruption will go to jail and in 2024 also he is saying the same thing.



"The aim of the opposition is to make people from their family chief ministers and prime ministers. The aim of Modi ji is to make the poor, farmers, helpless, Dalits and tribals strong and stand on their feet," he added.

The Union Home Minister claimed that in 2014, when he was in charge of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, there was migration of people from Kairana, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

"But after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, the terror of goons has been ended here and migration has been stopped. Now, instead of innocent citizens, goons have started migrating from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also said that the people of the country appreciated the Modi government for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who accompanied Shah at the rally, hailed the government for conferring the Bharat Ratna to his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Jayant Chaudhary also said none of the INDIA bloc leaders has said a word about Chaudhary Charan Singh getting the Bharat Ratna.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was posthumously conferred with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on February 9, is popularly known as a champion of farmers.