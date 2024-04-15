Business Standard
Developing tribal areas of Tripura top priority for BJP, says Amit Shah

Shah urged the people of the state to ensure a third term for PM Modi and said that cross-border infiltration would be stopped

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah urged the people of the state to ensure a third term for PM Modi and said that cross-border infiltration would be stopped. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Development of the tribal areas in Tripura is a priority for the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.
Addressing an election rally in Kumarght, he said all issues of the state's tribal community were taken care of in the "historic agreement" signed with Tipra Motha.
Measures for harmony between communities and the development of the state have been ensured in the agreement, Shah said, accusing the CPI(M)-led Left Front of spreading misinformation.
 
"Congress and the Communists never allowed anyone from the tribal community to hold a higher position. PM Narendra Modi, for the first time, honoured tribals by giving India a president from the community," he said.
"Before 2014, the budget of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was Rs 24,000 crore. Under PM Modi, it increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore," he added.
Shah urged the people of the state to ensure a third term for PM Modi and said that cross-border infiltration would be stopped.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

