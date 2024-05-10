Maratha quota, credit over name change could sway voters in Aurangabad

In Aurangabad, Maratha reservation protests could sway voters

In 2019, Imtiaz Jaleel, a former journalist, secured a surprise win for the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, a constituency the Shiv Sena had lost only once since 1989. It was also the first win for the AIMIM outside of Hyderabad.



Much has changed five years down the line. The Shiv Sena has split and the AIMIM no longer has the support of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.



Both the Sena factions, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, claim credit for renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In 2019, Jaleel who defeated the undivided Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire by 4,492 votes is again in the fray as is Khaire, a four-term MP from Aurangabad.



The Shinde-led Sena has fielded Sandipanrao Bhumare, a multiple-term legislator from the neighbouring Jalna district.

The rank and file continue to be with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Bhumare is seen as an outsider.