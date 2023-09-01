Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Simultaneous polls good idea but legal framework, roadmap must: Former CECs

Two former CECs said the idea of having synchronised polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies was good but a legal framework and roadmap are must to ensure a smooth conduct of the gigantic exercise

Poll, election, lok sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two former chief election commissioners on Friday said the idea of having synchronised polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies was good but a legal framework and roadmap are must to ensure a smooth conduct of the gigantic exercise.
One of the former CECs said for the Election Commission, simultaneous elections are both convenient and logical. But many argue that frequent elections are not so bad after all.
"The festival of democracy is the festival of the poor as the vote is arguably the only power they have," said S Y Quraishi, who headed the poll panel between July 30, 2010 and June 10, 2012.
O P Rawat, who was the CEC between January 23, 2018 and December 1, 2018 said, "It is possible and could be done. All you need is to make a roadmap and work accordingly. All political parties should come on board on this as amendments won't be possible without their support."

He said if all the parties are not on board, then it would send a wrong message to the people and they will be suspicious about it.
Rawat recalled that when the poll panel was asked about simultaneous polls, it had informed the government that 'One nation, One election' had happened in 1952, 1957, 1962, 1967.
"So it had happened and it is possible that it could be done again. Secondly, the Election Commission informed that in order to synchronise it again some amendments need to be done in the constitution and Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Govt bats for simultaneous polls; cites savings for public exchequer

Simultaneous polls: 10 state assemblies to end before or near LS polls

Board exams to be held twice a year, says MoE's New curriculum framework

Pakistan's Defence Ministry moves SC to seek 'simultaneous elections'

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

'One nation, one election needs five amendments but will yield savings'

One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections

Markets see 70% chance of Modi-led BJP forming the next govt: Jefferies

Elections 2024: INDIA bloc to hold two-day conclave in Mumbai from Aug 31

"Also, more funds need to be allotted for EVMs and the deployment of paramilitary forces during elections needs to be increased. If these things happen then it would be feasible to conduct 'One nation, One election'," he said.
Quraishi was of the view that till the debate reaches any conclusion, alternative solutions to curtailment of money and election time must be urgently considered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission Lok Sabha Assembly elections chief election commissioner

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon