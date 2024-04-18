Election Commission issues notification for fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls

The ECI also mentioned that April 29 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidature | Photo: Shutterstock

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 13 in 102 constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory.

This phase will witness polling for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states and one Union Territory, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body's notification, the last date for making nominations is April 25. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 26.

The ECI also mentioned that April 29 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

Andhra Pradesh will vote on all its 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on May 13 while Jharkhand will go for polls on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Polling for the 17th Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana will be held in a single phase on May 13 and polling in Odisha will take place in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 01.

Meanwhile, campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies distributed across 21 states and Union territories, where voting will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, concluded on Wednesday.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.