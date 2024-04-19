Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Choose strong, decisive govt, says Amit Shah

Shah also said this vote was not only meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate but also to shape a bright future for India

Amit Shah, Home Minister,amit shah Gadhinagar rally

Sanand: Union Home Minister and BJP Gandhinagar candidate Amit Shah during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Sanand, Gujarat, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls began Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement while fulfilling its promises.
Shah also said this vote was not only meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate but also to shape a bright future for India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is an important day, he added.
"My appeal is to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism, and appeasement while fulfilling its promises," Shah wrote on 'X'.
The minister also appealed to people to elect a government that has not only accelerated development but also ensured infallible security along the borders, provided health, housing, electricity and gas facilities to every poor person, and preserved, promoted and nurtured India's culture and cultural symbols.
"I appeal to all the voters who are voting in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India," he said.
In another post, Shah appealed to all first-time voters to turn up in large numbers and actively participate in the polling process.
"Let the power of your vote elect a government that will provide you with world-class education and opportunities to shape a better future. Also, inspire your friends, family members, and relatives to actively participate in voting," he said.
The 2024 Lok Sabha polls kicked off on Friday with voting being held for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world's largest electoral exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term in office.
Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase.
India has nearly 97 crore registered voters for elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha.
In this phase, there are 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.
The counting of votes in the elections that will conclude on June 1 will be taken up on June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Indian National Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon