JMM means jam kar ke khao: Modi's sharp attack on Jharkhand Oppn. 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Friday, took a sharp dig at the Opposition, alleging that Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM now means "jam kar khao."

Modi's remark came during his trip to Jharkhand's Sindri, where he launched many development projects ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During his trip, he laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Jharkhand, including a fertiliser factory in Sindri. The development followed as Modi is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar till Saturday.

5 things PM Modi said in Sindri rally:

1) "The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) objective is growth.. Whereas the Congress and its allies are the biggest enemies of development. The country is saying – Where hope from others ends, Modi's guarantee begins from there. The people of Jharkhand are witness to many such guarantees of Modi, which have been fulfilled in the last years."

2) For rapid development in Jharkhand, it is necessary that law and order should be good, but ever since the dynastic, corrupt and appeasement government of JMM and Congress has been formed here, the situation has changed."

3) The JMM and the Congress created huge benami properties for themselves by looting the people of Jharkhand. You have seen how bundles of notes are coming out here. The JMM and the Congress have considered tribal communities only as vote banks. These people will never promote the talented youth here, because dynasts think only about their own families. But Modi thinks about you, thinks about your future. You are my family, the future of your children is my guarantee."

4) "...Modi will continue the free grain scheme so that the stove in the homes of the poor continues to burn. The Indi alliance members abuse me to their heart's content, but not a single abuse reaches me because the wall of your blessings does not allow their abuses to reach me..."

5) Your dream is Modi's resolve. I am working day and night so that I can reduce the difficulties of the poor of the country…In the last 10 years, about 250 million people have come out of multidimensional poverty and the poverty of those who are still living in poverty will also go away. Modi's resolve is, 'Developed Jharkhand' for 'Developed India'.