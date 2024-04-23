Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kerala will defeat disconnected elements: Nadda takes a swipe at Tharoor

Nadda tagged media reports showing the diplomat-turned-politician having a dig at the BJP, saying the only account the party can open in the state is bank accounts

JP Nadda, Nadda

The BJP has fielded Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against him from the high profile seat which has sent Tharoor to Lok Sabha for three consecutive times | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked Congress leader and its Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat candidate Shashi Tharoor for his "disdain, elitism and arrogance", claiming that people of Kerala will defeat him.
Nadda tagged media reports showing the diplomat-turned-politician having a dig at the BJP, saying the only account the party can open in the state is bank accounts.
Tharoor was apparently referring to the central government's signature programme to open bank accounts of the poor across the country to have a go at the BJP's drive to open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala where it has never won a seat.
The BJP president said on X, "We are proud that our Government opens Bank Accounts for the poor! Congress never bothered about it as they only cared about vote banks and bank accounts of one dynasty. Kerala will defeat such disconnected elements!"
  The BJP has fielded Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against him from the high profile seat which has sent Tharoor to Lok Sabha for three consecutive times.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Shashi Tharoor Lok Sabha elections Kerala Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon