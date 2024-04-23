Kerala will defeat disconnected elements: Nadda takes a swipe at Tharoor

The BJP has fielded Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against him from the high profile seat which has sent Tharoor to Lok Sabha for three consecutive times | (Photo: PTI)

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked Congress leader and its Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat candidate Shashi Tharoor for his "disdain, elitism and arrogance", claiming that people of Kerala will defeat him.

Nadda tagged media reports showing the diplomat-turned-politician having a dig at the BJP, saying the only account the party can open in the state is bank accounts.

Tharoor was apparently referring to the central government's signature programme to open bank accounts of the poor across the country to have a go at the BJP's drive to open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala where it has never won a seat.

The BJP president said on X, "We are proud that our Government opens Bank Accounts for the poor! Congress never bothered about it as they only cared about vote banks and bank accounts of one dynasty. Kerala will defeat such disconnected elements!"





Kerala will defeat such disconnected elements! Look at the disdain, elitism and arrogance! Typical Congress.We are proud that our Government opens Bank Accounts for the poor!Congress never bothered about it as they only cared about vote banks and bank accounts of one dynasty.Kerala will defeat such disconnected elements! pic.twitter.com/R5SkUBT0zp April 23, 2024

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The BJP has fielded Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against him from the high profile seat which has sent Tharoor to Lok Sabha for three consecutive times.