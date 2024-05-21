Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Modi set to hold 'Nari Shakti Samvad' with 25,000 women in Varanasi



Several incidents of violence marred the fifth phase of General Elections in the constituencies in West Bengal, with 73 per cent of the 12.5 million voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm on Monday, officials said. Voter turnout was lesser than the previous four phases, and also in comparison to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is scheduled to address two poll rallies in East Champaran and Maharajganj in Bihar before proceeding to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for another public meeting. PM Modi will also hold a “Nari Shakti Samvad” in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, later in the day.Ahead of the polling for the General Elections later this week, the AAP alleged that the seven outgoing Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP failed to employ 66 per cent of the funds meant for development works in the constituency. Data on the MPLAD portal, however, displayed that the MPs have spent almost the entire amount that was released by the central government. AAP leader Jasmine Shah claimed that as per data from Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, all the seven MPs had received Rs 124 crore for five years. "The BJP MPs could not utilise Rs 81 crores out of the Rs 124 crores that could have been used for installing CCTVs, maintaining law and order, making roads and drainage systems," he said.