Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Kerala today as a part of their campaigns for the upcoming General Elections 2024. PM Modi will attend two public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. PM Modi will also address an election rally in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu today. PM Modi will campaign for the party's candidates for Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi at the meeting scheduled in Ambasamudram in the district. The BJP has fielded party leaders, Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari and Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli, whereas ally John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnerra Kazhagam is contesting on BJP's Lotus symbol from Tenkasi (SC). Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19. Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a public rally in Kumarghat of Tripura as part of BJP’s poll campaign. Later, Shah will head to Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal, Manipur to attend a public meeting,



The Congress released a list of observers for three Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.The list includes the names of Sanjay Dutt, Anees Ahmed and Dheeraj Gurjar. In a letter dated April 14, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of the following leaders as observers for the following Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, with immediate effect." The state has four Lok Sabha seats--Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra.The polling for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, along with six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs, will be held on June 1.