Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night to galvanise the BJP's campaign for its candidates on Monday, officials said. PM Modi was received by senior BJP leaders including party's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. He is likely to visit Shree Lingaraj temple in the city on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported today. PM Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday.
PM Modi is set to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another one later in the day at Anakapalli.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "forsaken" people of Wayanad and Amethi as the latter seeks people's mandate from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat which is polling on May 7. "Everybody knows the situation. When Rahul Gandhiji was contesting in Kerala's Wayanad, people of Wayanad were asking him, will you contest in a second constituency? He never answered. He told Wayanad people, that they are his family. And he will be with them always. We have seen for the last five years, Rahul Gandhiji has visited Wayanad a total of seven times. Total of seven times only, in five years," Annamalai told news agency ANI.
10:18 AM
Lok Sabha polls update: BJP seeks action against Cong leader Wadettiwar for 'defaming' Ujjwal Nikam
The BJP has sought action from Election Commission of India against the Congress and its leader Vijay Wadettiwar for allegedly defaming the saffron party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. "As a responsible leader, the opposition leader should desist from making such comments that can help the enemy nation," Nikam said on Sunday. His allegations were based on the book 'Who Killed Karkare' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.
10:12 AM
Lok Sabha elections 2024: First-time voters in Delhi at 243,000, says poll body
The number of first-time voters in Delhi has risen to 243,000, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated on Sunday. The final electoral roll published on January 22 had shown a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi to 147,000, it said in a statement.
9:20 AM
PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh today
Prime Minister Narendra is scheduled to address two election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur today. PM Modi is also set to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan
First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:23 AM IST