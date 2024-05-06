Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh today





PM Modi is set to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another one later in the day at Anakapalli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night to galvanise the BJP's campaign for its candidates on Monday, officials said. PM Modi was received by senior BJP leaders including party's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. He is likely to visit Shree Lingaraj temple in the city on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported today. PM Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "forsaken" people of Wayanad and Amethi as the latter seeks people's mandate from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat which is polling on May 7. "Everybody knows the situation. When Rahul Gandhiji was contesting in Kerala's Wayanad, people of Wayanad were asking him, will you contest in a second constituency? He never answered. He told Wayanad people, that they are his family. And he will be with them always. We have seen for the last five years, Rahul Gandhiji has visited Wayanad a total of seven times. Total of seven times only, in five years," Annamalai told news agency ANI.