Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in Karnataka and Maharashtra today

At his public meetings in Karantaka on Sunday, PM Modi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insults India’s rajas and maharajas, but keeps mum on the atrocities committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans, and badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics. The Congress replied by saying PM Modi stokes communal prejudices since he had become desperate due to the polls slipping away from the BJP. In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated: "His (Modi’s) exit is inevitable and his realisation of that is making him more and more desperate. His campaign speeches are shameful really."

PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address their political rallies in Jharkhand in the first week of May. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on May 3 and address a rally at Chaibasa from 3 pm," a press release of the BJP stated.

On the next day, PM Modi would address two rallies, one in Palamu and the other at Sisai in Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in Bagalkot, Karnataka and Solapur, Satara and Pune in Maharashtra. Polling will be held in Bagalkot, Satara and Solapur on May 7 in the third phase while Pune will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase. Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to address poll rallies in Madhubani and Begusarai of Bihar and take part in a roadshow in Assam’s Guwahati. Begusarai will see polling in the third phase, Madhubani votes on May 20 in the fifth phase.