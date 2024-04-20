Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls are a battle between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Ajit Pawar

Polling in Baramati, the pocket borough of Pawars, will be held on May 7

Ajit Pawar

Representational image

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said this Lok Sabha election is not about family relations but a battle between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, the NCP's candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, officially launched her campaign by offering prayers at the Hanuman temple at Kanheri on Saturday.
Ajit Pawar, his sons Parth and Jay, and several local party leaders were present for the campaign launch.
On Thursday, Sunetra and her sister-in-law three-term Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule filed their nomination papers for the NCP and NCP (SP) respectively.
Ajit Pawar has also filed nomination papers for the seat, which an NCP functionary described as a backup plan in case his wife's nomination does not stand scrutiny or if any discrepancy is found.
Addressing the gathering, Ajit Pawar said, "We are launching the official campaign after praying to Lord Hanuman. The election is not about family relations. The election is all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi."

Incidentally, Sule launched her poll campaign on Friday by offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in the presence of her father, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and other members of the Pawar family.
"Yesterday, everyone (members of the Pawar family) was sitting next to Pawar saheb. They attempted to show that the family was united. One of them claimed that Sharad Pawar established all institutions in Baramati. In that case, what have I done in the last 30 years?" Ajit Pawar said.
The NCP is a constituent in the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, and the NCP (SP) is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.
Polling in Baramati, the pocket borough of Pawars, will be held on May 7.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Indian National Congress

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

